Are Austin Butler and Emily Ratajkowski Dating After Kaia Gerber Split? Elvis Actor Says He ‘Wanted to Hide’

Actor Austin Butler and supermodel Emily Ratajkowski have been at the receiving end of multiple dating rumors this past year. Following the sad end to his fan favorite relationship with Kaia Gerber and whispers of a budding romance with Zoë Kravitz, the star was linked to the same-aged star very frequently, following their constant sightings together. The 34-year-old has now denied all assumptions about their relationship and clarified that they have just been friends.

Austin Butler shuts down Emily Ratajkowski dating rumors after various sightings together

One of our dream pairings may never become a reality if things keep going this way! Austin Butler is taking it upon himself to clarify any rumors surrounding his bond with Emily Ratajkowski as the duo continues to hang out. Speaking to Vanity Fair, he confirmed, “The true answer is that I have a lot of friends and we’re friends and we had dinner, and that we’re friends.” He put an end to all guesses and added that all the added scrutiny and doubts around them spending time together caused him to want to escape it, “I just wanted to hide.”

Austin Butler and Emily Ratajkowski were spotted hanging out not just once, leading to questions about the status of their relationship. Previously, they were papped having a cozy dinner together in New York City, back in September. Later, they were captured at a booth at the West Village's Waverly Inn. They seemed to be having a good time after some drinks and then photographed again at the afterparty of Caught Stealing’s movie premiere in NYC.

The film also became the backdrop of his romance rumors involving co-star Zoë Kravitz, who has since seemingly moved on to Harry Styles. Austin Butler is unbothered about these speculations and just wants to live his life well. “I’m going to live a constricted, small life because I’m afraid of what other people are going to say or what they’re going to think?” He pondered rhetorically. However, the actor continues to harbor hope for a fruitful future filled with marriage and kids.

ALSO READ: Pedro Pascal and Austin Butler Jump in to Help Emma Stone from a Bee at Cannes Red Carpet