Are Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber getting married? Here’s what we know

The American model and actress, Kaia Gerber, is ready to get married but is disappointed that her workaholic boyfriend Austin Butler, 31, has seemingly no interest in walking down the aisle. The daughter of fashion icon Cindy Crawford is apparently forced to watch from the sidelines while the 'Elvis' star maintains working hard on many acting projects.

Kaia would love to marry Austin sooner rather than later, but he makes it plain that it just isn't in his field of vision right now," as per close sources. According to the insider, the actor's career is about to take off now as he has been nominated for an Oscar. "She understands that his profession comes first, and that isn't likely to change”, the buddy said.

After the runway model's breakup with "Euphoria" actor Jacob Elordi and Butler's breakup with High School Musical beauty Vanessa Hudgens, the couple's romance first became official in December 2021. As per closed sources, "Kaia and Austin are seeing each other. They're getting to know each other better and having a lot of fun hanging out," They added, "They're very sweet and affectionate with each other and it feels comfortable between the two of them."

About Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber

Actor Austin Robert Butler was born in the United States on August 17, 1991. He is well recognized for playing Elvis Presley in the musical biopic Elvis (2022), for which he received nominations for both the Academy Award and the Golden Globe for Best Actor. In 2023, Time magazine listed him as one of the top 100 global influencers. He rose to fame for playing his role in The Carrie Diaries (2013–2014) and The Shannara Chronicles (2016–2017).

On the other hand, Kaia Gerber, an American model and actress, was born on September 3, 2001. She is the child of entrepreneur Rande Gerber and model Cindy Crawford. Gerber won Model of the Year at the British Fashion Awards after appearing in several commercial campaigns for clothing companies since making her runway debut in 2017.

