Are Avril Lavigne and Tyga rekindling their relationship? Find out

Avril Lavigne and Tyga are seemingly rekindling their relationship. The couple was spotted hanging out at a club in Las Vegas on July 1. The singer and the rapper were previously in a three and a half months relationship this year. The recent outing of the couple has created a buzz among fans as they speculate a patch-up. Read below to know the details.

Avril Lavigne and Tyga hang out at a club

TMZ reported that on July 1, Avril performed at Marshmello's 4th of July set at Encore Beach Club in Las Vegas and Tyga was seen enjoying the singer's performance. The rapper also got on stage to perform his set later that night.

People Magazine reported that the Girlfriend singer and the 33-year-old rapper were seen chatting and having a laugh at the event. Avril Lavigne was seen telling something into Tyga's ear in the VIP section of the club. Both of them twinned in black.

Avril and Tyga's relationship timeline

In June, People Magazine confirmed that the singer and the rapper broke up after their three and a half months relationship. But also claimed that they remain to be friends forever. The couple was first papped together at Nobu on February 19. They were seen sharing a PDA moment after enjoying a meal together.

The same source in the report also stated that the two were "genuinely friends and nothing more" at the time but after some days claimed that Avril's engagement to musician Mod Sun came to an end less than a year. The source said at the time, "Avril and Mod Sun have been on and off for the past two months, but are no longer together as a couple."

On March 6, Avril and Tyga were spotted kissing outside the Mugler X Hunter Schafer party at the Paris Fashion Week but the source claimed that it was "very casual."

Meanwhile, Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun got engaged in March 2022 but called it off in less than a year. When Tyga and Avirl's relationship came into the news, Sun addressed the end of his engagement to Lavigne by sharing a clip from a new song.

The preview of the track read, "I remember loving you before we ever met / Saw you on a TV then I met you through a friend. Then I started talking to you on the internet / Went from strangers to lovers to strangers again."

