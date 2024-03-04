Are Becky G And Sebastian Lletget Still Together After Recent Cheating Scandal; Find Out Here

Becky G and Sebastian Lletget saw a lot of drama despite having a cheating rumor going around. The couple has been going stronger than ever and this has shocked the audiences. A recent reveal showed the two sipping coffee together, and the couple seemed quite happy in a cuddle session. 27-year-old Rebecca Marie Gomez, short for Becky G is known for her versatile style of music across genres. The two have been engaged since 2022 and after two years when rumors of their separation surfaced, fans are curious to see the duo together. Where were they and what was the drama all about? Find out.

What happened between Becky G and Sebastian?

The duo had been lowkey since November, after their alleged cheating drama. The PDA in 2023 November saw a spark again recently when the couple was outside Summer Moon Coffee, cozy in the arms of her lover. This shows that the two have let go of the beef that existed between each other. Becky and Sebastian were seen outside the coffee shop cuddling when the Football star had his girlfriend wrapped around his arms. The two have been facing a tumultuous time since the athlete has been a part of the extortion plot since March 2023. The FC Dallas player has confessed to an infidelity allegation that was filed based on lies and falsities.

Did Sebastian apologize to Becky G for such rumors?

In December 2022, the couple announced their engagement in a hope of doing better. The two also vowed to stand by each other. The couple has been alleged to get back on track at the end of 2023. Has the feud been forgotten by the two? We still do not know. As we find out about the couple’s dynamics, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

