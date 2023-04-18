Are Bill Hader and Ali Wong back together after splitting last year? Here's what we know

Stand-up comedian Ali Wong and comedian Bill Hader had a brief romance last year which lasted not too long. Now, surfacing reports claim that the two actors are back together. Keep reading to know more details about the 44-year-old actor and 40-year-old actress.

Are Bill Hader and Ali Wong back together?

Hader and Wong dated for around two months last year followed by a quick breakup but during an interview with Collider, the actor mentioned his "girlfriend" and pretty much-confirmed rumours that the two are back together. "My girlfriend and I were just figuring out that I haven't had a vacation in 10 years," he told the portal.

"I went with her to San Francisco, but that doesn't really count. So, I'm going to have a vacation. I need to go into sponge mode, where I'm watching stuff and reading," Hader told the portal. And while people can speculate who the girlfriend he is talking about is, Hader's representative has confirmed to Page Six that Wong and he are dating again.

Last year, sources claimed that their two-month relationship was basically a rebound after Wong divorced entrepreneur Justin Hakuta while Hader had broken up with actress Anna Kendrick. "Only a small circle of A-list comedians know and everyone was thrilled about it. [Their friends] helped them protect the relationship in light of Ali's divorce," a source told Page Six at the time of their brief romance.

Another source revealed that the two were careful not to let the romance become public knowledge. But their relationship lasted two months and they quickly split up. "They're just super busy with things, but [the split] was certainly amicable. They're certainly friends," a source had said. Looks like their split was short-lived too as they are back together again.

As per reports, Hader and Wong were spotted in her hometown back in January, so their romance seems to have rekindled pretty soon after their split last year. While Hader is currently starring in season four of black comedy crime drama series Barry, Wong was recently seen in Netflix's comedy-drama miniseries Beef.