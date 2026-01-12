Are Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Headed For Divorce? Country Singer Breaks Silence On Rumours

Blake Shelton has had enough of the internet’s favorite guessing game. While co-hosting Country Countdown USA this past Saturday, the country star took a direct swing at the divorce rumors with wife, Gwen Stefani, doing the rounds since late 2025.

With his signature dry wit, Blake poked fun at the modern tabloid culture. He laughed about how the narrative seems to change based purely on their errands. "I started noticing these articles popping up about ‘Blake and Gwen, they’re split up,’" he shared. "And then, a week later, a picture comes out of us walking out of the grocery store… ‘Oh, they’re back together again!’"

He even admitted that some of the "evidence" fans find online is so well-edited it almost tricks him. "I see pictures of Gwen and me on social media that I really go, ‘That looks so real.’ But I know I don’t even own that shirt, or ‘Whose car is that?’" The singer confessed that the sheer volume of misinformation has made him a total skeptic: "I don't believe anything anymore that I see on the internet."

The couple, who famously bonded over their respective divorces while coaching on The Voice back in 2015, have been inseparable ever since. From co-writing heartbreak anthems to their intimate 2021 wedding at Blake’s Oklahoma ranch, their journey has always been under a microscope.

Gwen had already tried to quiet the noise earlier this month, posting a cozy video of their New Year’s Eve kiss to ring in 2026.

In a previous heart-to-heart with PEOPLE, Blake reflected on reaching their 10-year milestone in 2025. While he admitted that “10 years is a long time,” he marvelled at how their connection hasn't lost its spark. “I feel like that might be the key to happiness, that it feels just as exciting and new and happy,” he shared, proving that even after a decade, they are still in the honeymoon phase.

