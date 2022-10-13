Are Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski officially dating? Model reveals her current relationship status

The model who filed for divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard amid his cheating rumours recently spoke to Variety about her current relationship status. While speculations have been rife about Ratajkowski and Pitt getting close and spending time together, the model recently seeming admitted to being bisexual in a viral TikTok video. As for her chat with Variety, the model opened up about being in a place where she is learning to "let go."

Emily Ratajkowski and Brad Pitt have been hitting the headlines with their dating rumours for weeks now and while the duo wasn't spotted hanging out, sources close to them reported about the two getting to know each other. After leaving fans confused with her TikTok that suggested her coming out as bisexual, Emily has now revealed if she is single.

Emily Ratajkowski is 'newly single'

The 31-year-old model who split from her husband of four years, Bear-McClard opened up about her dating life and said, "I’m newly single for basically the first time in my life ever, and I just feel like I’m kind of enjoying the freedom of not being super worried about how I’m being perceived", via Variety. The "newly single" declaration seemed to be an answer to all the dating rumours surrounding her and Pitt that have been heating up since the past few weeks.

Brad Pitt's legal battle with Angelina Jolie

Amid the romance rumours with Ratajkowski, Brad has been in the headlines for his ongoing legal battle against ex-wife Angelina Jolie over their French winery. Recent court documents filed by Jolie also detailed her abuse allegations against him while the former couple was travelling on a private plane to Los Angeles along with their kids. The documents have revealed Angelina's claims about Pitt being physically violent towards her as well as two of their kids.

After being declared legally single in 2019, Brad Pitt has reportedly secretly dated but the actor hasn't made any of his relationships official. It was reported by Page Six that the actor has kept his dating life under wraps in the fear that Jolie may badmouth him to their kids. Pitt and Jolie share six children: Maddox, 21, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 14.

