Are Brad Pitt and Ines De Ramon happy together? Reports suggest so

It seems like love is in the air and Brad Pitt and his new rumored girlfriend, Ines De Ramon, are taking every breath of it. Following the divorce from Angelina Jolie , the Fight Club actor has been rumored to be linked with many women and new reports strongly suggest that the new couple are “hot and heavy." While he has not made any official comment about his relationship status, his recent outing gives a new picture of his love life.

Brad Pitt and his new girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, made a public appearance

According to a report by People , the new Hollywood couple attended LACMA’s 12th annual Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles. However, they did not pose for photos together but Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramo were super loving, laughing and joking with everyone around them. The source told the publication that they seemed to be having a good time as the two were "very happy and very much together. “They enjoy each other's company and had a great time at the gala together,” added the source. While the Fight Club star, 59, and the jewelry designer, 33, have been linked romantically since November 2022, the internet world is hooked to know what is really cooking between the two.

ALSO READ: ‘I just keep…’: When Brad Pitt revealed his secret on how he goes out without anyone noticing

How long Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon have been together?

Many outlets have reported that the pair was first seen together back in November 2022. Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramo met at a concert in Los Angeles, and they spent the new year together on vacation in Cabo, Mexico, whilst their summer was spent together. The rumored couple was also seen getting cozy at an afterparty for Pitt’s film Babylon and their relationship was confirmed in January when the actor vacationed with de Ramon, who sunbathed topless next to her shirtless beau.

While they have been dating for over a year, let us know in the comments what you think about it.

ALSO READ: Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon's relationship is getting stronger after almost 1 year of dating