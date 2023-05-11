Are Brad Pitt and Lewis Hamilton making the 'best racing movie ever'? Here's what we know

Lewis Hamilton, a seven-time Formula 1 world champion, along with Apple Studios are working together to create an F1 film. The movie will be directed by Joseph Kosinski, produced by Jerry Bruckheimer while Hamilton will be helping with the scripting.

Here’s everything you need to know about the forthcoming F1 project:

What will the movie be about?

The next film, which has not yet been given a name, centers around the story of a former Formula One racer who rejoins the sport to coach a newer driver. As per reports, Brad Pitt is going to play the lead role in the film. Earlier, the film’s original name was “Go Like Hell” but it was before Tom Cruise stepped into the movie. But now, he is not part of the film and will be doing some driving for the film.

What’s the name of the movie?

The title of the movie has not been formally verified since that time. Though Cruise is no longer involved in the project, the Hollywood star has reportedly expressed interest in driving for the movie. Whether he will play a prominent role in the film or will just make a small cameo in the film is not yet known.

The forthcoming F1 movie will be produced by Apple Studios and Dawn Apollo Films, a newly established production company formed by Lewis Hamilton. Joseph Kosinski, who has directed recent box office sensations such as "Top Gun: Maverick," will be directing the movie. The "Top Gun: Maverick" movie and the "F1 movie" will both make use of the same technologies.

When will the movie be released?

The movie has not yet announced any official release date. However, it's anticipated that filming will start in the second half of the 2023 season.

Who will be appearing in the movie?

Brad Pitt will reportedly play the lead role of the F1 racer who comes out of retirement to coach a more youthful driver. On the other hand, Hamilton will most likely play the cast member in the film, although it appears that whatever screen time he receives will be restricted to the on-track action, along with other active F1 drivers. The remaining list of cast members is yet to be announced.

