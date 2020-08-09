  1. Home
Are Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Garner dating? Duo share a platonic relationship despite romance rumours

Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Garner soaked the sun on the shores of Malibu and fans were left wondering if the duo's dating. Here's where Bradley and Jennifer's relationship stands.
Is something brewing between Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Garner? Well, fans began speculating after the Alias co-stars were seen enjoying a summer's day out at the beach. The paparazzi caught Bradley sporting a mini man bun and red swim trunks while Jennifer stepped out wearing a sweater and skirt. The duo was spotted with Bradley's 3-year-old daughter Lea De Seine, whom the actor shares with Irina Shayk. The duo's spotting came amid rumours of Jennifer's split with beau John Miller. 

While the photos did leave a few tongues wagging, a couple of sources pulled the plug on the dating rumours. A source told Us Weekly that Bradley and Jennifer share a platonic relationship. They assured fans that there is nothing more than friendship between the two. "They are friends and have been forever," a source was quoted in the international report. 

Another grapevine echoed a similar notion while talking with Page Six. The insider assured that there is nothing beyond friendship between the two. "[Cooper and Garner] are friends and have been forever,” a source said. They also added that there is “no truth to anything else," debunking rumours about their possible romance. 

The dating rumours made the headlines after multiple international publications reported that Jennifer parted ways from John. While the couple hasn't addressed these reports, a source told Us Weekly that John wanted to tie the knot but the 13 Going On 30 star wasn't ready. 

"He was ready for marriage and she just couldn’t commit. They parted on very amicable terms," the insider said. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

ALSO READ: Jennifer Garner happy for Ben Affleck as he finds love in Ana de Armas

Credits :Us WeeklyPage SixGetty Images

