Are Bridgerton Stars Bessie Carter aka Prudence Featherington and Sam Phillips aka Lord Debling Really Dating? Find Out

A Bridgerton romance just jumped out of the screen and came to life in the very real world. It’s not a pairing that anyone could picture materializing in real life, though.

Bessie Carter, who played Prudence Featherington, and Sam Phillips, who played Lord Debling in the first half of Bridgerton Season 3, just confirmed their romance. The latter played the suitor for Prudence’s younger sister Penelope Featherington in the latest season of the show but broke up with her after he realized she only had eyes for Colin, her longtime crush and friend.

New photos have emerged of the very fresh and very real Bridgerton pairing, and it's overwhelmed with PDA if we dare say so. Read all the juicy details below!

Bridgerton stars Bessie Carter and Sam Phillips confirmed romance with a cozy outing in England

The pair stepped out for a morning stroll in Sussex, U.K., on Saturday, June 22, during which Bessie planted a few kisses on Sam’s shoulder while he looked engrossed in his phone.

Unlike the Regency-era characters on the Netflix show, the couple opted for a more casual look for their day out. While Bessie, 30, could be seen rocking a black sweatshirt and gray leggings with white sneakers in the pictures shared by E! News, Sam, her other half, donned an orange T-shirt, black sweatpants, and topped off the look with a blue baseball cap.

While the duo never addressed their relationship in the past, they have previously been spotted together on multiple occasions, suggesting that their romance was long brewing.

Advertisement

How long have Bessie Carter and Sam Phillips been together?

Bessie and Sam made their red carpet debut in March 2023 at the opening night of A Little Life on London’s West End. In November 2023, they were seen supporting her dad, Jim Carter, at the premiere of his movie Wonka. At the event, they posed for pictures with Bessie’s mom, Imelda Staunton, per E! News.

A week later, the couple supported Imelda at the final season premiere of The Crown, where they posed for pictures with Bessie’s dad, Jim. Sam, for the record, appeared in the third and fourth seasons of the said show.

Sam and Bessie are not the only Bridgerton stars to have found love in real life recently.

Earlier this month, Luke Newton, the male lead of Bridgerton season 3, also confirmed his relationship by taking dancer Antonia Roumelioti, 23, out in London. The pair arrived at a hotel in the city together one day before the release of the Netflix show. Newton was seen holding his lady’s hand as they made their way through a flock of photographers.