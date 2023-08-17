Are Britney Spears and Sam Asghari splitting after 1 year of marriage amid cheating rumors?

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have reportedly decided to part ways. According to a recent article from TMZ on August 16th, the reason behind their split involves an argument of cheating. Insiders with knowledge to this information have revealed that the disagreement arose between couple owing to rumor a suggesting that Britney has cheated on him, and Sam believing it. Following the disagreement Sam has moved out from their shared residency and is living at his own place. Read to know more.

Britney Spear and Sam Asghari are splitting up

Sources claim that it is only a matter of time before Sam will file for a divorce. The news of the couple's argument and splitting comes merely two months after they celebrated their first wedding anniversary in June. Allegedly, Britney and Sam have had clashes for months now, and the pair has also gotten into physical fights on quite a few occasions.

ALSO READ: Amber Heard's new beginnings: Post-Depp chapter forces a low-key life in Spain? DEETs Inside

Earlier fans had speculated that the couple had split up after the singer and her trainer boyfriend were spotted without their wedding rings on several occasions. The speculations began when on Thursday, March 30, Sam was seen heading to the gym in Los Angeles without his wedding ring. Around the same time, Britney was seen enjoying a vacation at a tropical destination in the company of her manager, Cade Hudson. This led to speculations among fans that their relationship might be in turmoil, only nine months into their wedding. Later Sam’s rep denied the rumor during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, saying, “Sam is not having marital issues.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Beth's party unite Liam and Hope?

About Britney Spear and Sam’s relationship timeline

Sam and Britney met in 2016, when he featured in one of Britney's music videos Slumber Party along with Tinashe. Since then the couple have shared an unbreakable bond in their relationship. Sam has supported Britney's efforts to break free from the conservatorship, which granted her father Jamie Spears control over her finances and estate. After 6 years of being together the couple tied the knot on June 9, 2022 in California. Spears has also opted for a prenup before marriage to protect her assets, but if their marriage comes to divorce, it has been anticipated that the resolution of the marriage will involve a financial settlement from Britney to Sam.