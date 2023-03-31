Are Britney Spears and Sam Asghari splitting up? Couple spotted without wedding rings

Womanizer singer Britney Spears was snapped without her wedding ring just days before Sam Asghari was seen without his. Talking about her look, the pop icon was exiting an SUV on Tuesday, March 28 in a plaid blazer over white shorts with Birkenstock sandals. She kept her hair in a loose curl and accessorised her look with a pair of sunglasses as she headed to board a private jet to Hawaii with her manager. On March 30, Sam was also snapped without his ring as he left a Thousand Oaks gym. This added fuel to the rumours of their separation after 9 months of marriage. He was dressed casually in a tight black t-shirt with camo pants and a blush pair of sneakers.

What is the relationship status of Britney and Sam?

When reached out to the reps to know about the couple’s relationship status, a source told a news portal that there is “no split” on the horizon. However, on March 30, Sam shared a photo on his Instagram handle and one can clearly see the ring. In the picture, the actor was seated on a plan but did not reveal where he was heading towards. Well, there might be a possibility that he is going to Hawaii to meet his wife who has been there for two days already. If you stalk the social media handle of Britney, you can see that the pop singer is having an amazing vacation through her posts.

About Britney and Sam

For the unversed, Britney and Sam began dating in 2016 after meeting on the set of her “Slumber Party” video, which was one of her singles from Glory. The two finally got engaged in Septempber 2021 and married nine months later in June 2022.

