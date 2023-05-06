Are Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes back together? Here’s what we know

Things appear to be going well between Canadian singer Shawn Mendes and 26-year-old Camila Cabello, who recently rekindled their relationship after divorcing in November 2021. On May 3, the couple was spotted showing off their PDA while out on a date at the Hollywood Improv in Los Angeles. They were seen hugging and grinning in front of the improv club. They appeared to be deeply in love. They exchanged smile after smile as if they were having a vibrant conversation and were thoroughly enjoying each other's company. Too adorable.

The "Fallin All in You" singer wore tan pants and a white turtleneck sweater for their outing while Camila looked stunning in a black wrap vest dress over a collared button-down shirt. She wore each of them with a stylish pair of black heels and a silver clutch. They both looked super stylish.

Why did Shawn and Camila part ways?

Shawn and Camila began dating in 2019 but sadly, the duo parted ways after two years of showing their followers what true love looks like. Though it’s still unclear why the two went their separate ways, in November 2021, they both shared a message on their Instagram handles stating that they have decided to call it quits but their love for one another as humans is stronger than ever. “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”

Did Shawn and Camila kiss amid reconciliation rumors?

The "All These Years" singer and Shawn made fans take a second look when they were seen making out and even kissing at Coachella in mid-April. They were spotted holding hands as they wandered through Santa Monica after their weekend of PDA. Soon after, the musician, who was born in Canada, was seen purchasing a bunch of flowers, and Camila was subsequently seen making her way to his house. As per sources, “They have been friendly for several months and hung out. They always seemed to have a special connection.” Another source, close to the couple, revealed “They have hung out several times with friends and alone in recent weeks. They are seeing where things go.”

