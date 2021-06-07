Are Camila Mendes & Charles Melton back together? Riverdale co stars fuel romance rumours after recent meet

Camila Mendes and Charles Melton were spotted together for the first time since their 2019 break-up and are fuelling reconciliation rumours thanks to their twinning looks

Camila Mendes and Charles Melton may have great news for Riverdale fans as the duo seem to be back together. The ex-couple was recently spotted hanging out with other co-stars including Cole Sprouse and also his twin brother Dylan. What's interesting is that Camila and Charles seemed to also be twinning in yellow as they were spotted outside of a restaurant. Riverdale fans are sure to dance with joy to see this duo back together.

On Friday, June 4, Mendes and Melton, who broke up in late 2019, headed for an outdoor dinner with the Sprouse twins and model Stella Maxwell at a French restaurant in Los Angeles. It seems Camila and Charles' weekend hangout session has now caught the eye of fans as well as paparazzi who are claiming that the couple may be back together.

According to E!, Melton was seen with his arm around Camila as they walked away from the restaurant. The ex-couple were also seen heading out together post-dinner and Mendes accompanied the actor in his car as they drove back after the dinner.

One of the major reasons for the romance rumours between the duo is that this was the first time Camila and Charles were seen together ever since their break in 2019. Considering the duo were twinning in their first appearance since break-up it seemed like a sign to fans that they had worked things out.

Mendes and Melton are known to play the popular roles of Veronica Lodge and Reggie Mantle in CW's Riverdale.

ALSO READ: Camila Mendes defends Cole Sprouse and other Riverdale co stars amid sexual misconduct allegations

Share your comment ×