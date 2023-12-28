Are Cardi B and Offset back together? Bodak Yellow singer finally CLARIFIES

After their recent split showdown and public shading, the former power couple Cardi B and Offset were spotted basking in holiday cheer together. They were seen spending a gala time with their kids on Christmas. However, Cardi B is seemingly maintaining that she's single. Cardi shot down reconciliation rumors, by liking a Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta meme on her X (formerly Twitter) feed that shames people making up fake stories about her and Offset hopping back in the saddle.

Cardi B clarifies that she and Offset are not back together

On Wednesday, Cardi B liked a post denying that she and her estranged husband Offset were back together. After Thee Pop Feed reported that Cardi B and Offset had made up after they reportedly spent Christmas together, an X (formerly known as Twitter) user commented on the post with a clip from Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta. "You just made that up!" the clip said. Cardi liked the post, seemingly confirming Offset and she are still apart.

Earlier this month, Cardi revealed she and Offset had been separated for quite some time. “I’ve been single for a minute now,” she said, according to a recording of the livestream shared on X by Pop Base. "I don't know if you guys have been getting clues from me, from my Lives, or from my Stories, when I put some certain music, or find my unfollowings," Cardi shared. Her statement was seemingly in response to fans noticing she and Offset had unfollowed each other on Instagram the week prior.

During the video, the Grammy winner said she wanted to start the new year fresh and open, as she admitted, “I’m curious for a new life, for a new beginning. And yeah… I’m excited." Days later, she went on an emotional rant on Instagram Live and said the Set It Off rapper had been "doing me dirty after so many years." "This motherf---er really likes to play games with me at my most vulnerable time. When I'm not the most confident," Cardi said to her followers, according to a video captured by The Neighborhood Talk. She added, "He likes to play games with me because he knows that I'm not an easy girl."

Cardi B and Offset's marriage was always 'tumultuous'

The musical pairing, Cardi B and Offset have been together since early 2017. They secretly tied the knot the same year and welcomed two children, daughter Kulture Kiari and son Wave Set during their five-year marriage. As far as the much love and support they have shown to each other, the pair have had their fair share of ups and downs, too.

Talking about the couple, a source told PEOPLE that, “They’re tumultuous." The source shared, "They've broken up and gotten back together and broken up again way more than the public has seen.”

The insider in the report added, “They’ve had really good times together.” The news comes after Cardi B said she and her husband, Offset have been separated for quite some time.

In a 2020 interview with ELLE, Cardi said, "I don't really like talking about love much, but I feel like I have to do it, just because I want people to know a little bit. There's always rumors about me and my husband, and I feel like people would rather start rumors because they want me to be heartbroken. They want me to be hurt."

She continued, "I do know that my relationship has a lot of drama and everything. But there's a lot of love, there's a lot of passion, there's a lot of trust, there's a big friendship. It's always us against the world."

Meanwhile, although neither of them revealed the reason for the breakup, Cardi B posted some cryptic messages about outgrowing people earlier this month. "You know when you just out grow relationships,” the Bongos rapper wrote on December 4, hinting at possible relationship trouble on her Instagram Stories.

She added to the statement, "I'm tired of protecting people's feelings...I GOTTA PUT MYSELF FIRST." The singer had fans curious, given they had stopped following each other on social media.

Offset also posted to his Instagram Story in the wake of the unfollowing news. The Stir Fry rapper posted a Scarface clip featuring Al Pacino yelling, “Hey, f--- you, man! Who put this thing together? Me! Who do I trust? Me!”

