Are Charlie XCX and 1975 drummer, George Daniel engaged? Exploring their relationship as the couple makes it official

Charli XCX, the iconic British singer and songwriter, is well known for her hit singles like Super Love and Famous. The singer has been making headlines for her relationship with George Daniel, the 1975 drummer. In a recent turn of events, Charli XCX got engaged to beau George Daniel, as she shared on her social media.

Charli XCX gets engaged to beau George Daniel

Charli XCX revealed on Instagram today that she and George Daniel of the 1975 are engaged and will soon get married. "Charlie XCX and George Daniel are f**king for life!" stated the Crash musician.

Charli XCX and George Daniel made their romance public in May last year. They've collaborated on songs including Crash, Selfish Girl, How Can I Not Know What I Need Right Now, Spinning, Hot Girl (Bodies Bodies Bodies), In the City, and Welcome to My Island (George Daniel & Charli XCX Remix).

In her initial post, the singer took a casual photo in which she held up her hand and flashed a diamond ring. In a more official statement on social media, the alt-pop artist released a video of the two embracing as well as a tray of tea with a package containing an engagement ring, implying that the producer proposed. In response to the photographs, the 1975 frontman Matty Healy wrote, "I cry." The announcement comes several months after the vocalist (actual name Charlotte Aitchison) joked on Instagram about the About You band's now-deleted tour announcement, "Stop touring; George needs to buy a ring."

Charli XCX and George Daniel's relationship

The British artists met in 2021 while working on the song Spinning. The one-off track, which featured Charli XCX, The 1975, and No Rome, was co-produced by the Filipino singers Healy and Daniel.

Although it is unknown when the couple's artistic collaboration became romantic, the Unlock It singer announced their romance in May 2022 by posting photographs of them vacationing together on Instagram. Over the last year and a half, the two have also revealed details about their relationship through social media posts and interviews.

The drummer/producer published his first Instagram photo of himself and the Pop 2 star shortly after The 1975 released their 2022 song "I'm in Love with You" in September 2022. He captioned the image, which included a shot of the two embracing, "IILWY."

Meanwhile, the singer-songwriter has released cute photos of them on vacation, at Fashion Week events around the world, and in the studio, as well as amusing TikTok videos of them promoting their songs and dancing.

