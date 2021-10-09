Are Chris Evans and Selena Gomez DATING each other? Here's what the internet thinks

Selena Gomez and Chris Evans might just be the latest Hollywood power couple, and we cannot keep calm. Before we move on to why the two are being linked together, it is important to note that there have just been fan assumptions, and neither Selena nor Chris nor anyone close to them has opened up on the topic.

For some time now, fans have put on the Sherlock Holmes cap to investigate whether or not the Captain America actor and the pop singer have been dating, and it all started with the one time Chris followed Selena on Instagram, and yes, he still follows her. According to Just Jared, some fans then found out that on October 1, the two of them were seen leaving the same studio in Los Angeles, but not together. The singer and the actor have also been reportedly clicked while leaving the same restaurant on a separate occasion.

That's not it! During Selena Gomez's appearance on Watch What Happens Live in 2015, the Lose You To Love Me singer called Chris Evans "very cute" and admitted to having a "crush" on him. While it has been a long time since the show aired, Gomez's comment has resurfaced on Twitter due to the recent developments.

Previously, Selena Gomez was dating singer Justin Bieber, however, Bieber married Hailey Baldwin after Selena and he broke up. As for Chris, he was linked with actress Lily James last year, but there wasn't any confirmation from them either.

Take a look at what Twitterati think of the Evans-Gomez rumours:

It’s my time more than ever to push my Chris Evans and Selena Gomez agenda ‼️ pic.twitter.com/OvR3cOlSfM — chef cale | A Victim (@calesreputation) September 24, 2021

me waking up with Selena Gomez and Chris Evans dating rumors all over social media pic.twitter.com/E7MYHlOUVn — meow (@Beejay_Balleras) October 7, 2021

SELENA GOMEZ AND CHRIS EVANS HELL YEAH pic.twitter.com/LZ4bWr4Efi — riana | JAEHYUN’S WIFE (@raeneeriana) October 7, 2021

YALL SELENA GOMEZ AND CHRIS EVANS ARE RUMOURED TO BE DATING!!!! THAT'S A HOT COUPLE RIGHT THERE!! — Marsha (@marshamohdnor) October 6, 2021

I fully support Chris Evans and Selena Gomez as the couple just date already pic.twitter.com/BtOnQGwxlL — sudanesebridal (@sudanesebridal) October 8, 2021

What do you think about the Selena Gomez and Chris Evans dating assumptions? Share your thoughts about the rumoured couple with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

