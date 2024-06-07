Are Ciara Miller And West Wilson Still Together? Summer House Star Reveals

Summer House stars Ciara Miller and West Wilson have created some mystery around the status of their relationship ahead of the Season 8 premiere. But the Bravo reality show’s first part of the finale aired on Thursday, 6 June, confirmed if their love ship had sunk.

Ciara Miller detailed how she felt led on by Wilson and had some interesting remarks to make about their relationship. In his defense, Wilson pointed out that the feelings involved were real both ways.

Are Ciara Miller and West Wilson still dating?

Ciara Miller, 28, revealed in the June 6 episode, titled Reunion Part 1, that West Wilson, 28, did not want to continue the relationship with her. Ahead of the Season 8 premiere, the Summer House rookie explained the reason as not being able to commit to a relationship due to “show-related reasons,” per People.

Wilson was also worried about Miller’s ability to “navigate” through the immense popularity of their relationship ahead of the new season.

Earlier in the episode, the former Victoria’s Secret Model shared that their relationship was going strong as the couple went to Wilson’s parent’s house, “we went and stayed with his brother in Chicago, we went to a wedding.” Miller also confirmed to host Andy Cohen that they had slept together during an appearance on What Happens Live, per the source. “I love a funny guy. We’ve all seen that…I don’t know, I got, I think, a little bit,” she said.

West had confessed to Summer House co-star Paige DeSorbo about sleeping with other women during the summer. Hence, referring to the confession, Miller said she felt he was “playing a game with” her.

Moreover, she called West’s reasoning to end the relationship an “easy” excuse as he simultaneously enjoyed all the cameras and the spotlight on him.

Why did West Wilson not want to commit to Ciara Miller?

Besides the petty reasons West had told Miller, he was also bothered by the label that was being put on him online. "I was starting to get everything that we were tagged in or posted about or whatever was 'Ciara and newbie guy,' whatever,” the reality star revealed. He questioned his potential on the show saying he didn’t just want to be “Ciara’s puppet the whole time.”

Speaking of the confession to DeSorbo, West defended himself by clarifying that it happened when Ciara and him were “still early” into the relationship. The ex-couple had laid out a dinner back in December to discuss and figure out the future of their relationship.

Hence, the “talk” confirming that the relationship was in fact serious was cemented in West’s mind after he had fooled around in the summer, he claimed.

Regardless, the TV personality clarified that their feelings were authentic. “I think our relationship was what it was. I had feelings, you had feelings. That wasn't fake,” West told Miller during the first part of the finale.

The finale of Summer House Season 8, titled Reunion Part II, will air on 13 June 2024 at 9 p.m. ET. on Bravo.

