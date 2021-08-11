Are David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston really dating? Former's team RESPONDS

Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer's romance rumours left Friends fans in a tizzy. After reports claimed that the duo is dating following their meet on the reunion special, a representative for Schwimmer has now denied the reports as "false" according to a Huffington Post. It seems the Friends stars are indeed just friends.

While the internet went wild with the idea of Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer getting together after recently admitting they had a crush on each other during Friends, their fans' happiness was short-lived. According to Huffington Post, a representative for David denied the reports and mentioned that they were not true.

It all started after Closer Online claimed Aniston and Schwimmer were spending time together after reuniting for the Friends: The Reunion episode. It was during the HBO Max special that the two admitted to having a crush on each other during the first few seasons of the show although they stated that neither of them ever acted on their feelings.

As Ross and Rachel, the duo managed to gain a massive fan base and with the recent romance rumours, fans hoped Jen and David to get their own happy ending much like their characters towards the end of the show.

With Schwimmer's team dismissing the rumours about the two celebs getting together, it looks like fans are in for a heartbreak. After shipping Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's rekindled romance, Aniston and Schwimmer seemed to be the second pairing that netizens were rooting for with all their heart.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer's dating rumours have netizens saying, 'He's her lobster'