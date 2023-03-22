Are Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin engaged after dating for five years? DETAILS here

Wedding bells seem to be near for Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin. According to a report from Entertainment Tonight the couple is now engaged after dating for five years.

Dylan Sprouse and Barabara Palvin started dating in 2018 when the Disney star slid into the Victoria Secret model’s DM on Instagram. Sprouse said that Palvin replied after six months. Though despite the slow beginning of their relationship, the couple have been pretty much inseparable ever since. Barabara and Dylan also became fan favorites as they steered clear from controversy.

Here is what we know about Dylan Sprouse reportedly getting engaged to Barbara Palvin.

Previously in early March, Dylan Sprouse and Barabara Palvin sparked engagement rumors when they attended the Mammoth Film Festival as the latter was seen wearing a ring on her finger. However at that time, the couple didn’t confirm their engagement.

However recently Entertainment Tonight confirmed that this long-time couple is engaged. Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin are reportedly very happy and have been showing off the ring to other people. The couple cannot wait to start a new chapter in their life and are happier than usual. As per ET, Dylan and Barbara are very much in love and always stay by each other’s side. Though the couple have not yet commented on these speculations.

Earlier Dylan Sprouse opened up about their relationship and detailed on how they quarantined together during the pandemic. Sprouse said that while quarantining as a couple they quickly noticed that they were super compatible together. Dylan explained that they know when to give each other space or how the labor should be divided around the house. The Disney star said that after quarantine their relationship was stronger than ever.

