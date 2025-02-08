Are Emilia Pérez's Chances to Win Best Picture at Oscars 2025 'Over' Amid Karla Sofía Gascón's Controversy?

Emilia Pérez has secured 13 nominations at the 2025 Oscars, but the controversy surrounding its lead, Karla Sofía Gascón, has caused some setbacks. The actress’s old racist and Islamophobic comments on X (formerly Twitter) recently resurfaced, and she has been working to put out the fire ever since.

Now, Ted Sarandos, the CEO of Netflix—the movie’s official streamer—has commented on the matter. On February 6, he sat down with Erin Foster, the creator of Netflix’s recent hit series Nobody Wants This, at the American Film Institute’s annual lunch.

Notably, he sat away from the cast of Emilia Pérez, which included writer/director Jacques Audiard and co-star Zoe Saldaña. The seating arrangement became the talk of the event, with speculation that it was due to the ongoing controversy surrounding the film.

“In 40 years in this business, I’ve never seen a debacle like Emilia Pérez,” said one longtime Hollywood insider who has worked on Academy Award campaigns. Reportedly, the Oscars is an expensive and cutthroat business, as production studios and streamers spend enormous amounts of money to secure the prestigious trophy.

This year, Netflix is reportedly willing to barter anything to win the Best Picture Oscar, but its efforts are being overshadowed by the controversy. “‘Emilia Pérez is over for Best Picture … it imploded,” the insider added.

However, the movie might still win Best Foreign Film as a way to recognize the efforts of the cast and crew. The insider claimed that Academy voters would not want to punish the entire team of Emilia Pérez over one woman’s mistakes.

The insider also expressed sympathy for those caught in the crossfire. “It’s so sad and horrible for all the people who made that wonderful film,” they added.

As for Gascón, she remains firm in the Oscars race despite the controversy, insisting that she did not commit a “crime” and deserves recognition for her work.