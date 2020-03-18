Are Emma Stone and Dave McCary postponing their wedding amid coronavirus crisis? Find Out

Have Emma Stone and Dave McCary decided to postpone their wedding amid coronavirus outbreak? Read on to find out.

As Coronavirus Pandemic becomes a global cause of concern, Emma Stone and Dave McCary have decided to postpone their wedding, Page Six reported. The two were set to exchange vows in Los Angeles earlier this month but were forced to postpone the ceremony. Emma met the former segment director on Saturday Night Live back in 2016. They first sparked romance rumours in 2017 and after dating for about 3 years, the couple announced that they were engaged. Sharing the news with their fans, Dave posted a picture with his fiancé on Instagram.

Coronavirus originated in China and has now taken the world by storm. Globally, according to WHO’s report, the COVID-19 has infected more than 184,000. More than 7,500 people have died as a result of the virus, Al Jazeera reported. Since scientists are still trying to figure out a cure, the governments and health care experts across the world are advising people to limit social contact and self-quarantine. They are also instructing people to avoid social gatherings and stay at home.

Earlier this month, Orlando Bloom revealed that he might postpone his wedding with his pregnant fiancé Katy Perry because of the outbreak. Noting that they will have to travel for the wedding, the 43-year-old actor said he does not want anyone to feel uncomfortable. Bloom proposed Perry on Valentine's Day 2019 and despite their busy work schedule, the two have been planning a wedding ever since. Bloom proposed Perry on Valentine's Day 2019 and despite their busy work schedule, the two have been planning a wedding ever since.

