Are Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling over-protective of their private life? Here’s what we know

Eva Mendes' motherhood has been a remarkable experience for her, and she has occasionally opened up about her parenting experiences. However, she has always kept her relationship with Ryan Gosling, her long-term partner, a private matter. Also, she has not revealed much about her daughters Esmerelda or Amada.

The secrets behind Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling's privacy

Eva and Ryan's relationship has been a bit of a secret ever since they first met on the movie set in 2011. They've kept it a secret for the most part, going out to parties and restaurants, but most of their time together has stayed hidden from the public. Maybe it's because they both value each other's privacy, but their love story is still one of Hollywood's most mysterious and beloved.

Over the last couple of years Eva Mendes has been pretty quiet on social media, especially Instagram.

Despite her limited online presence, she has managed to find a way to express her love for Ryan Gosling in a subtle manner. In an Instagram post, the actress referred to Ryan as "Mi hijo, mi vida, mi amor."

As their daughters got older, Eva began to open up a bit more about her private life. She told Kelly in October 2019 that she didn't want to admit she was in love with Gosling at first. She told a funny story about a picture from the 2012 TIFF where they were showing off the movie that had made them famous. It's pretty evident that their romance is still alive.

Ryan honors Eva at the Barbie premiere

At the world premiere of Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie on July 9 in Los Angeles, Ryan Gosling is dressed like the doll himself. He's wearing a baby pink suit with a cotton candy-colored shirt and some ivory shoes. He's accessorizing with a tiny E chain necklace in Barbie's signature white and pink lettering. When Entertainment Tonight asked him what the charm means for him, he stated, "Eva."

However, Mendes does not attend the event with her husband, although she has been a fan of his work in the movie.

