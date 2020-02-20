Are George Clooney and Elton John fighting over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle? Find Out

A source has revealed that George Clooney and Elton John are fighting over who gets to be closer to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after the royal couple relocates to the United States.

George Clooney and Elton John have always been close to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ever since the two started their lives together. From their journey as a royal couple to the royal exit, both George and Elton have supported the two during the big transitions in their lives. Now that the royal couple is planning on shifting to the United States, according to a source, George and Elton are feuding with each other over who will get to spend more time with Harry and Meghan.

According to a report by Radar Online, George want to hog the number one spot on the list of Harry and Markle’s go-to Hollywood stars and John is his competitor. The two are fighting for exclusive bragging rights over who gets to be closer to the couple once they relocate. The insider revealed that Clooney and his wife thinks John is arrogant because he has bragged about his friendship with the royal couple. Reportedly, John has been talking about organizing Megan and Harry’s social calendar.

Last month, during the whole media drama around Megixt, it was reported that Elton John knew Harry and Meghan were quitting their royal duties before the couple even discussed the plans with Queen Elizabeth. A source told The Mirror that the royal couple sees John as a motherly figure and although they made their decision alone, John just acted as a shoulder the two could lean on while they did it. While Meghan and Harry were figuring out the specifics of their decision, they needed someone who could listen to them while they spoke about their future plans and John was that person.

