Are Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney dating? Viral rumors explored

Two hot Hollywood actors working together raise speculations about their romantic relationship in the showbiz industry. The same happened with Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney , as they started working as leads of their upcoming romantic comedy, Anyone But You. Talking about the same, the Top Gun actor gave details about the rumored romance and confessed that the gossip had been overwhelming.

Glen Powell reacts to dating rumors with Sydney Sweeney

The rumor began to circulate after they appeared on the red carpet to promote their film, Anyone But You. The photos sent fans into a frenzy because the pair looked quite comfortable together. What added more to their potential relationship, was the rumored splits between their respective partners after filming wrapped and some very cute pictures of them on the filming locations. In a recent interview with Men's Health , Glen Powell confessed that the gossip of him dating Sydney Sweeney had been overwhelming. “When all that stuff happened, you know, publicly, it felt disorienting and unfair," he said. "But what I’m realizing is that’s just a part of this gig now,” he said. The actor debunked the rumors as he didn't confirm whether or not they were true, but he did correct the interviewer, saying it was an “alleged affair.”

Sydney Sweeney reacts to sizzling chemistry with Glen Powell

In another interview with Variety , the Madame Web actress said that the conversation just makes them both laugh. After the flirty videos of the Anyone But You costars on the red carpet and during filming had fans buzzing about a potential romance between them, Sweeney says it's all part of the job as she said “It’s a rom-com.” The 25-year-old further shared why she and the Top Gun Maverick actor got along so well. “he’s such a hard worker, and I’m a hard worker. We’re excited for the press tour, and I literally just left ADR with him. We talk all the time like, ‘That’s really funny,’” she added. The Euphoria actress didn't reveal whether or not they were together, merely that it's definitely what people want to believe due to the fact they're starring in a rom-com movie together.



Anyone But You is set to release on 22 December 2023

