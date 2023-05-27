Are Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen dating amidst latter's breakup with Brittany Williams? Here's what we know

American actress Hailee Steinfeld and football quarterback Josh Allen were spotted together while rumours of the Buffalo Bills player's split from longtime girlfriend, Brittany Williams makes the rounds. Continue reading to know more details about what happened.

Are Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen dating amidst latter's breakup with Brittany Williams?

Steinfeld and Allen were spotted together in New York City on Thursday, May 25, 2023. While the actress wore a cream blazer and light blue jeans, the NFL star donned a basic white tee and dark blue jeans. The 27-year-old athlete was clicked getting out of a black SUV while the 26-year-old singer stood nearby. Allen was spotted putting his arm on Steinfeld's back. This is the first time the two have been clicked together publicly.

Meanwhile, Allen and his longtime girlfriend Brittany Williams sparked breakup rumours after she unfollowed him on Instagram, celebrated her birthday without him, and deleted all their pictures from her account. The duo's families have been friends for years and the two reportedly met at a pool party when they were eight years old. Allen and Williams were together for five years before the breakup rumours started floating around.

Neither of the two has publicly addressed their breakup yet Allen and Williams apparently grew up together in Fresno, California, but began dating in 2017. The quarterback's last post with her is dated April 26, 2020. During a podcast in 2020, Williams had revealed that the two lived together for 4 years and had moved into a new house at the time. She's a Pilates instructor with her own online workout platform named Pilates by Britt.

Meanwhile, Steinfeld has mostly kept her dating life private. She reportedly dated singer and former One Direction member Niall Horan in 2018, but the two split soon after. During her cover story with People, Steinfeld said she is currently single but ultimately wants someone who supports her and who she can support and cheer on while being their biggest fan. "I think the right person comes along when they do, and I imagine that's the greatest thing ever," the award-winning actress added.

