Are Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski dating? Rumours ignite after duo gets spotted kissing

Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski are raising eyebrows after the duo was spotted kissing on the streets of Tokyo, Japan. Yes, you read it right!

Harry and his ex-flame Olivia Wilde separated in November last year after dating for two years. On the other hand, Emily filed for divorce from ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard in September. The 31-year-old has been linked with Pete Davidson and Eric Andre after that.

Are Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski a couple?

And now, Harry and Emily have become the talk of the town after pictures of them having an intimate moment were obtained by the Daily Mail.

In the pictures shared by the media portal, Emily could be reportedly seen donning a black and pink jacket with a long black skirt, while the As it Was singer was seen rocking an all-black look with his hair pulled back.

The portal also reported that the rumoured lovebirds were seen dancing together. It also noted that neither Harry nor Emily Ratajkowski appeared concerned or worried about people spotting them sharing the intimate mother.

It should be noted that Harry Styles is currently in Japan as part of his Love on Tour concert series.

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde on a ‘break’?

Last year, PEOPLE reported that Styles and Olivia were ‘on a break’ after dating for two years. The media outlet noted that the ‘very amicable decision’ was taken amid the Grammy Award-winning singer’s touring schedule and the Don’t Worry Darling actress wanting to focus on her children and work in Los Angeles.

Talking about Olivia Wilde, a source informed the portal, “She and Harry are good friends, there's no animosity whatsoever."

For the unversed, Wilde and Styles first met on the sets of Don’t Worry Darling in 2020. In January 2021, the ex-couple was photographed holding hands as they attended a wedding together.

ALSO READ: Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis's Custody Battle Explained