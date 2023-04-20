Are High School Musical stars Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens back on talking terms? Fans think so

High School Musical fans just got served a huge dose of surprise and nostalgia when Zac Efron followed Vanessa Hudgens on Instagram. Ever since this news dropped, netizens have been going abuzz, marveling at how this happened out of the blue and whether they are in contact. Keep reading to know what the fans are saying about this surprising follow.

Zac Efron followed Vanessa Hudgens on Instagram

On Monday, April 17, fans noticed that Efron had followed Hudgens on the social media platform, and though she hasn't followed him back yet, Internet users are still extremely elated by this piece of news. The former couple, who played Troy Bolton and Gabriella Montez in the popular Disney teen musical film trilogy, dated from 2005 to 2010.

Their breakup was a massive shocker for the die-hard High School Musical fans who were left heartbroken after the split. The two met on the sets of the film for the first time and though the reason behind their break up was not revealed at first, Hudgens spoke about it in 2011. She told Shape, "Long-distance relationships are hard no matter what. When you don't have face-to-face time, it's just different. Having an iPhone helped, but it wasn't the same."

"We grew up together. It was nice to have someone to share all of those experiences with," she added. Efron has been linked with many actresses including Alexandra Daddario and Lily Collins but his most recent relationship was reportedly with Australian model Vanessa Valladares who he broke up with in 2021. On the other hand, Hudgens went on to date Austin Butler for nine years, before they split in 2020.

In February 2021, she confirmed being in a relationship with baseball shortstop Cole Tucker and the two got engaged in February this year. Meanwhile, fans have been ecstatic about the follow and are making their reactions known. One user posted a collage and wrote, "in honor of zac efron following vanessa hudgens on instagram, here's some iconic photos of one of the most beautiful couples to ever exist, zanessa... you just had to be there!

Another made a High School Musical reference and said, "T as I'm Troy? Not T as in TODAY ZAC EFRON FOLLOWED VANESSA HUDGENS ON INSTAGRAM." A third tweeted, "No cause Zac Efron following Vanessa Hudgens on Instagram has reignited the 2005-2010 zanessa stan in me. JESUS." A fourth commented, "If you had asked me that Zac Efron would follow Vanessa Hudgens in 2023, I would not have believed you but here we are [shocked face emoji]." A fifth felt, "Zac Efron followed Vanessa Hudgens makes my childhood heart the happiest! #ZacEfron #VanessaHudgens #HighschoolMusical."