Are Ice Spice and Jordan Poole dating? Twitterati reacts to rumour with viral memes

Ice Spice, whose real name is Isis Gaston, was confirmed to be dating Pete Davidson last week, before her link up with Jordan Poole. Read on to know more.

Written by Priyakshi Sharma   |  Updated on Mar 14, 2023   |  02:03 PM IST  |  2K
Ice Spice, Jordan Poole (Images: Ice Spice Instagram, NBA YouTube)
Ice Spice, Jordan Poole (Images: Ice Spice Instagram, NBA YouTube)

Ice Spice and Jordan Poole are dating each other, claim latest rumours. In the recent past, Ice Spice, 23, has been romantically linked with several celebs, and the NBA player seems to be the latest person to join the list.  

Just last week, Ice Spice, whose real name is Isis Gaston, was confirmed to be dating comedian Pete Davidson. The 23-year-old rapper was also reported to be dating Drake and Lil Tjay. She was also linked with the Stranger Things actor Caleb McLaughlin, as per the latest report by Sportskeeda. So, is Ice Spice dating Jordan Poole at all? Find out.

Is Ice Spice dating Jordan Poole?

Ice and Jordan Poole’s dating rumours were started by an account named B**tcrack Sports on Twitter. This most probably means that the rumours are false as it is a parody and satire account popular for its outrageous claims. The account posted a video featuring Ice Spice, where she could be seen enjoying a game between Golden State Warriors and New York Knicks at the Madison Square Garden last year on December 20. Although the account claimed that the American rapper was there to root for Poole, Sportskeeda reports that she was there to just enjoy the game.

Ice Spice, Jordan Poole (Images: Ice Spice Instagram, NBA YouTube)

Fans react to Ice Spice and Jordan Poole’s dating rumours

While the aforementioned Twitter account is popular for its satires and parodies, netizens still sometimes believe its reports. On the other hand, some Twitter users also create memes and laugh at these claims. For instance, one Twitter user wrote, “Wasn’t it Pete Davidson last week?” referring to the comedian and Ice Spice’s dating news. Another user wrote, “The news got a lot of people hurt (slew of emojis)”. A third user tweeted a meme of an MCQ with the question “The NBA is in” with the options being Africa, Asia, Europe, and ‘Trouble’.

FAQs

Are Ice Spice and Jordan Poole dating?
Ice Spice and Jordan Poole are rumoured to be dating but the claims are in all probability false.
What is the real name of Ice Spice?
The real name of American rapper Ice Spice is Isis Gaston.
How old is Ice Spice?
Ice Spice is 23 years old.
Credits: Sportskeeda, Twitter, Ice Spice Instagram, NBA YouTube

