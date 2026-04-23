Are Jacob Elordi and Kendall Jenner The Next IT Couple After Sister Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton? Here’s What We Know

New romance? Yes please! Jacob Elordi and Kendall Jenner seem to be eyeing the title of the hottest pair in town, and their competition is none other than a fellow Kar-Jenner, sister Kim Kardashian, and her new beau, Lewis Hamilton. Amid reports of a relationship building between the Wuthering Heights star and the supermodel, it has been reported that the two have been in the talking stage for the past few months.

Jacob Elordi and Kendall Jenner are vying for the IT couple crown

“They’ve been hanging out and getting to know each other the last couple [of] months,” reported PEOPLE, quoting a source close to the pair. Jacob Elordi and Kendall Jenner have fanned the fire about a possible romance between the two. The spark has been noticed by keen onlookers for a while but it especially became evident during the first weekend of Coachella, a music festival both of them attended and had fun at. While nothing seemingly happened in the desert, and neither Jacob Elordi nor Kendall Jenner has addressed the rumors, we can see it happening soon.

Jacob Elordi has previously made himself available at Kendall Jenner’s 2022 birthday party, a rare and intriguing sighting that had all the tongues wagging. The pair was also reportedly sighted having a sneaky chat at the Oscars this year, where he walked away empty-handed, but was a popular choice for his first-time nomination for Best Supporting Actor thanks to his contribution as the Creature in Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein. At the ceremony, Jenner was not his date but rightly so as the actor was fulfilling a 13-year promise to his own mother by bringing her along to pose with him on the red carpet.

Jenner was previously linked to Bad Bunny following the end of her relationship with Devin Booker and Ben Simmons. Meanwhile, Elordi has kept his love life very private with Olivia Jade, Kaia Gerber, Zendaya, and Joey King, being some of the women he was rumored to be dating.

ALSO READ: Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian’s Relationship Timeline: From Dear Friends to Rumored Lovers