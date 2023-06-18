Are Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Giannulli ‘getting close again’ after being spotted in Italy? Deets inside

Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Giannulli are giving love another chance after repeatedly splitting a year ago. A recent report claims that the pair is “getting close again” and decided to travel together. The news comes after the Euphoria actor was seen vacationing with his girlfriend in Italy recently.

Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Giannulli are getting close

Jacob and Olivia were recently spotted on a vacation in Italy. The couple was snapped lounging by the beach while sunbathing. A source spoke to US Weekly and revealed that the couple decided to travel together. “They’ve been getting close again the past month or two and have traveled together quite a bit,” the insider revealed. They added, “This month, they’ve been to New York and decided to go to Italy to get away from it all.”

Last month Jacob and Olivia were spotted at a car dealership in Los Angeles together. The actor was spotted embracing Olivia in one of the photos.

Are Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Giannulli back together?

Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Giannulli reportedly started dating in early 2021. They split in August 2022 and have been spotted together in recent months multiple times. The insider revealed that there is a strong chance the couple will get back together.

“They wanted to see if their connection was still there,” the source disclosed. They further explained, “They both seem really happy, and their friends wouldn’t be surprised if they officially got back together.”

Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Giannulli’s relationship

In December 2021, Jacob and Olivia were spotted on a coffee date in Los Angeles. At the time, a source revealed to US Weekly that the pair was taking it slow after both of them had gotten out of relationships with other people. “They both got out of relationships recently, so they’re not rushing into anything serious,” the source explained. They also added that things were “going well” between the two, and there were “sparks between them.”

Jacob had split from Kaia Gerber after dating for a year before calling it quits. Olivia dated Jackson Guty on and off before breaking up. Jacob also dated his Euphoria costar Zendaya for a while.

