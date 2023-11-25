Are Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo together by the end of 90 Day Fiancé? Exploring reality stars' turbulent relationship

Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo have garnered a lot of attention for their relationship on the TV reality show, 90 Day Fiancé. However, their relationship as portrayed has always been full of ups and downs but it appears like their relationship has now hit rock bottom with Palazzolo’s unappreciated bachelor party.

Jasmine reportedly canceled her plans for marriage as she found herself in the midst of a shocking revelation about Gino's secret bachelor party in a strip club, leading to a significant rift in their already tumultuous relationship.

Jasmine Pineda finds out about Gino Palazzolo’s secret bachelor party at a strip club

In a surprising twist on 90 Day Fiancé Season 10, Jasmine discovers a secret bachelor party that Gino had kept hidden from her. Michelle, Gino's cousin Dana's wife, becomes the unexpected informant, revealing that the party took place just before Jasmine's move to the U.S. Shockingly, Gino had gone to a strip club, leaving Jasmine feeling betrayed and questioning the trust in their relationship. Jasmine further inquired if Gino’s visit to the strip club involved physical touches to which Michelle shared, “You know, it was a bachelor party. I’m sure he got touched,” making Jasmine feel cheated.

Jasmine Pineda no longer wants to marry Gino Palazzolo

As tensions rise and emotions flare, Jasmine's resolve solidifies. She asserts that Gino's continuous lies and his reaction to her concerns are insurmountable issues. In a dramatic moment, she decides to return to Panama, removing herself from the relationship entirely. Gino, seemingly unphased, suggests that Jasmine needs help and downplays the significance of the bachelor party as he interrogates, "Why are you so upset about that?" "I always have to discover stuff from other people," Jasmine responded. "I don't wanna marry you," she declared.

Jasmine further backed her declaration stating, “I'm not joking, Gino.” Gino on the other hand tried to defend himself as he stuck to his stance that the party has no significance on their relationship and Jasmine’s reaction as a whole is exaggerated. “I can't marry someone that gets upset and angry like you. You're way overreacting,” Gino stated. However, all this had little effect on Jasmine who had already made up her mind that she wanted to exit from their relationship.

The once-hopeful journey to matrimony takes an unexpected turn, leaving both reality stars grappling with the aftermath of a relationship in shambles.

