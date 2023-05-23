Are Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez engaged after 5 years of dating? Here’s what we know

Jeff Bezos and his ladylove Lauren Sanchez are reportedly engaged, an insider told Page Six.

The 59-year-old billionaire and the 53-year-old former news anchor are currently in the South of France, as they attend the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. During this time, the pair are staying together at Bezos’ $500 million yacht, which also has a mermaid resembling Lauren on the prow.

Jeff Bezos proposes to girlfriend Lauren Sanchez with a 20-carat diamond ring?

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez started dating each other in 2018, and ever since then, the lovebirds have been inseparable. While news about them dating each other broke in 2019, Bezos and Sanchez kept a low profile until the Amazon head’s divorce from his wife of 25 years MacKenzie Scott was finalized.

This week, rumors about the couple getting engaged started making the rounds after Lauren Sanchez was spotted with a massive diamond ring on her ring finger.

According to the media outlet, Jeff proposed to Lauren while they sailed across the Mediterranean Sea on his luxurious yacht. A jeweler informed the publication that the diamond is believed to be 20 carats.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's picture

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez can’t keep their off each other

Jeff Bezos and Lauren seemingly have no plans of keeping their engagement under wraps. As per the media outlet, the lovebirds could not keep their hands off each other during their time at Cannes. They arrived at the prestigious Cap du Cap-Eden-Roc hotel, and while there was no ring in sight, as per reports, they were happy to share the news with other people at the Vanity Fair party.

One of the onlookers told the media portal, “They were all over each other. I mean, they’re always affectionate, but they could not keep their hands off each other.”

Another source shared that Jeff and Lauren were sharing the news of their engagement with everyone. They further said that the couple looked excited and so in love. It is now believed that Jeff and Lauren are now planning their wedding, which, in all probability, would not be a small affair.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: PICS: Jeff Bezos and girlfriend Lauren Sanchez attend the LA premiere of Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power