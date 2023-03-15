Are Jenna Ortega and Devin Booker dating? Rumour confuses fans after a picture of the duo goes viral

Jenna Ortega and Devin Booker are rumoured to be dating each other. However, how true is this claim?

In recent times, NBA player Booker has been in the news not only because of his professional life but also due to his personal dating life. The former Kentucky Wildcats player was in a highly-publicized relationship with model Kendall Jenner before they called it quits in October 2022, as per PEOPLE. And now, Devin has been romantically linked with Wednesday fame actress Jenna Ortega, after a picture of the two went viral on social media. Read on to know more.

Devin Booker and Jenna Ortega’s photo goes viral on social media

Recently, a picture of Jenna Ortega and Devin Booker side by side was shared on Twitter. It also had a watermark of TMZ across it. The caption read, “Devin Booker and Jenna Ortega were seen having dinner together last night”.

The photo of Jenna and Devin was posted by B**tcrack Sports on its Twitter handle. The account is popular for posting parodies and satiric content and often fooling naïve followers and netizens with its highly-plausible claims.

Jenna Ortega and Devin Booker’s viral Twitter photo fake

Many fans pointed out that the picture is photoshopped and fake. Thus, it is most likely that the Scream VI actress and Booker are not dating and that there is no truth to these claims.

Neither Ortega nor the Phoenix Suns player has commented on the claim, neither has any other credible source reported about them dating. It is not even known if the duo knows each other. As of now, both are known to be single.

Recently, the account also claimed that American rapper Ice Spice is dating Golden State Warriors player Jordan Poole. As Ice Spice has been romantically linked with many celebs and rappers in the past, with the most recent being comedian Pete Davidson, fans started circulating memes about the 23-year-old rapper dating Poole. However, others pointed out that there is no truth to these rumours as well.

