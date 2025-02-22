Are Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Struggling to Sell Their Shared Home Amid Their Divorce? Find Out as Singer Buys New Estate

Jennifer Lopez is turning the page on her post-Ben Affleck life in style. The 54-year-old singer and actress has purchased a $21 million estate in the exclusive Hidden Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles. Meanwhile, she and Affleck continue to struggle with selling their former marital home in Beverly Hills.

Lopez’s sprawling new 2.5-acre property boasts a 10,046-square-foot main house, a barn, stables, a riding arena, a guest house, and a pool. Inside, the estate is outfitted with luxurious amenities, including a private theater, a chef’s kitchen, and a state-of-the-art gym. Adding to its celebrity pedigree, the estate was once owned by Creedence Clearwater Revivalfounder John Fogerty, who purchased it from Sylvester Stallone before selling it to Lopez, according to TMZ.

Meanwhile, the $61 million Beverly Hills estate Lopez and Affleck bought together in May 2023 remains on the market. Initially listed off-market, the 38,000-square-foot mansion—nicknamed Crestview Manor—was publicly listed for $68 million in July. The property features 12 bedrooms, 24 bathrooms, a guest penthouse, a caretaker’s house, and a 12-car garage, as well as a home bar, sports lounge, boxing ring, and courts for basketball and pickleball.

The former couple accepted a $64 million offer from a New Jersey buyer, but the deal collapsed in September. The mansion remains unsold as of December 2024, though the buyers are reportedly still interested. A source told PEOPLEthat Lopez and Affleck weren’t completely aligned on the purchase, with Affleck seeing it as ideal for their blended family, while Lopez preferred a more European-inspired aesthetic. Affleck also found the location inconvenient for his Brentwood-based life and children.

After months of speculation, Lopez filed for divorce in August 2024, citing April 26 as their official separation date. Affleck has since moved into a $20 million Brentwood home to be closer to his ex-wife Jennifer Garner and their three children. As Lopez and Affleck move on from their whirlwind marriage, both are securing their futures—one luxury real estate deal at a time.