Are Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein ‘Casually’ Dating After Sparking Romance Rumors? Find Out

Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein have reportedly taken their on-screen chemistry beyond the sets of their film Office Romance. According to a report by Page Six, the co-stars are seeing each other, although their relationship is said to be in its early stages. A source described their equation as “casual,” adding to the buzz surrounding the duo.

Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein spotted together at LA party

The rumored couple was spotted arriving at and leaving a talent manager’s party in Los Angeles on October 16. According to the report, Lopez, 57, and Goldstein, 46, reportedly travelled in the same car but entered the event separately. A source claimed that their shared interests include enjoying parties and dining out. The source remarked, “Unlike her ex Ben (Affleck) who always had a scowl on his face when they were out.”

How Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein sparked dating rumors

Romance speculation surrounding the actors first gained momentum earlier this year. Page Six previously reported that while the two kept their relationship professional during the filming of Office Romance, “their chemistry was undeniable.” The pair were also spotted attending a Broadway performance of Oh, Mary! together in March 2025, a month before filming reportedly began.

Lopez further fueled the conversation during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in October, when she praised her co-star’s kissing skills. “I just did a movie with Brett Goldstein and I’d say he was the best kisser,” she said.

Interestingly, the co-stars previously dismissed dating rumors while promoting their film on Today. “There’s never a time when I’m seen with somebody or working with somebody where they don’t try to put me with the person,” Lopez said. Goldstein joked, “I think if you stand near her, that’s what happens.” When Savannah Guthrie directly asked whether they were dating, Lopez replied, “Not dating,” with Goldstein adding, “Correct.”

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