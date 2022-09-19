Are Johnny Silverhand and V from Cyberpunk 2077 in Cyberpunk: Edgerunners? Find out here

While CD Projekt Red botched up the launch of its much-anticipated game Cyberpunk 2077 last year, Studio Trigger, along with the parent developer, did a pretty good job on the game's spinoff, anime series on Netflix, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. However, since the release of the new anime series on Netflix recently, there have been talks about whether Johnny Silverhand and V, the primary characters of Cyberpunk 2077, are actually in the series or not. In this article, we shall answer just that. So read on!

Now, if you are a fan of the uber-popular video game Cyberpunk 2077 and want to know if the primary characters of the title, Johnny Silverhand, played by none other than Keanu Reeves, and V are in the series or not, then I am sorry to disappoint you. They are actually not in the Netflix anime series and there are a couple of reasons for that.

First and foremost, the Netflix show is based on the game's universe and its locations, though, it is not set in the same timeline as the 2021 video game's story. You see, the events of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners happen in the year 2076. The game, on the other hand, is set in the year 2077.

So, if we go by the game's timeline, the events of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners are simultaneous to V living his life in one of the three starting locations in which the game starts. As for Johnny Silverhand, he might still be trapped in the data chip to which his personality was uploaded until V finds it during the events of Cyberpunk 2077. However, it is worth mentioning that there are many other side characters from the game who play major roles in the anime series.

Coming to the second reason, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners was always going to be a parallel story to the events of Cyberpunk 2077, and hence, featuring V and Silverhand would have not made any sense. The Netflix anime based on Cyberpunk 2077 tells a story of a different group of the common universe and their downfall. However, let's all agree that a cameo of the Cyberpunk 2077 characters, especially Silverhand, would have been nice for the fans of the game.

What is Cyberpunk: Edgerunners about?

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is basically based in the same universe as Cyberpunk 2077, the massively popular video game by CD Projekt Red that was released last year. While the story of the game follows a character named V, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners follows David Martinez, an impulsive yet talented street kid who decides to become a criminal in Night City, a fictional location in the Cyberpunk universe. You can check out the trailer of the show attached right below.