Are Jonas Brothers Splitting Up Again? Emotional Note Leaves Fans Worried

The Jonas Brothers recently left their fans feeling a bit anxious after sharing a heartfelt message on social media. On Wednesday, February 12, the band posted a long note looking back on their 20-year journey together. The serious and reflective tone of their words made some fans worry that the brothers might be getting ready to announce a split once again.

The post began, “To our incredible fans, as a family, we have been reflecting a lot lately. It’s been 20 years since we started this journey together.”

They recalled their early days, saying, “It feels like just yesterday we were loading up our family mini-van with a couple of guitars and copies of It’s About Time CDs, en route to an afternoon performance at a local [event] to play for anyone who would listen.”

The message continued, “We were teenagers then... actually, Nick wasn’t even old enough to get into a PG-13 movie.” These opening lines led many fans to fear that the band was saying goodbye.

As fans kept reading, it became clear that the Jonas Brothers weren’t saying goodbye. Instead, they were sharing their appreciation for everyone who had supported them over the years.

“In the years that followed, you’ve given us a thousand lifetimes of incredible memories. We wake up each day filled with gratitude that you’ve been on this 20-year journey with us,” they wrote, thanking their fans from the heart.

Advertisement

The brothers went on to reflect on their journey, saying that over the years, they had celebrated victories, made mistakes, faced challenges, and experienced losses, all while growing up alongside their fans.

They shared how none of their success would have been possible without the constant support from their followers. The band thanked fans who had always shown up for them, cheered them on, offered encouragement, and served as a source of inspiration.

They added that their bond with their supporters remained just as special today as it was when they performed their very first show.

The Jonas Brothers used the post to tease big plans for their 20th anniversary year. “We are celebrating this wild 20-year journey by doing what we love, and we can’t wait to share it with you,” the post said.

The Jonas Brothers went their separate ways in 2013 after facing creative differences and personal tensions. During the six years apart, Nick and Joe focused on their solo music careers, while Kevin shifted his attention to business projects and television.

Advertisement

In 2019, the brothers came back together, releasing their album Happiness Begins and picking up right where they left off with their music.

The band revealed that 2025 will be a year of music. They announced new music, a live concert album, a soundtrack, and solo projects. Nick Jonas will return to Broadway this spring for The Last Five Years. They also shared that a holiday movie is nearly finished and will be released this fall.

Fans can expect more updates soon. The band’s website has a countdown clock set to end on Valentine’s Day, February 14, as per Billboard. They ended their message by saying, “Here’s to the next 20 years, and here’s to doing it together. The best is yet to come.”