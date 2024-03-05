Are Joshua Jackson And Lupita Nyong'o Dating? Exploring Rumors As They Celebrate Black Panther Star's Birthday With Mexico Trip

In the wake of their respective divorces, whispers of a burgeoning romance between Joshua and Lupita have captured the attention of the internet community. The speculation gained traction after the pair was spotted together at a Janelle Monáe concert in Inglewood, California. Lupita's confirmation of her split from Selema Masekela on social media only fueled the rumors further.

Their rumored relationship seemed to solidify with public displays of affection during an outing in Joshua Tree, California. Despite attempts to keep their romance under wraps, sources suggest Joshua and Lupita are cherishing their time together, engaging in typical couple activities. Lupita's recent statements about privacy hint at a desire to keep their love life out of the spotlight.

Are Joshua Jackson and Lupita Nyong’o dating?

Joshua Jackson and Lupita Nyong'o were spotted enjoying each other's company in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, on Monday, as they celebrated Nyong'o's 41st birthday during an extended trip.

E! News obtained photos showing the actors getting cozy, with one capturing them running into the ocean together. Another image depicted them in a close embrace by the seaside, almost sharing a kiss. Throughout their time on the beach, the couple remained inseparable, holding hands and leisurely strolling in their swimsuits.

Inside sources told People, “They vacationed in Puerto Vallarta for Lupita’s birthday. They only had eyes for each other all weekend. They kept kissing, laughing, and just had the best time."

Timeline of Lupita Nyong’o and Joshua Jackson’s rumored relationship

Johsua Jackson and Lupita Nyong'o were initially rumored to be romantically involved in October 2023 after they were seen together at a Janelle Monáe concert in Los Angeles. At the concert, they appeared alongside other friends from Hollywood, suggesting a platonic outing at the time.

This sighting occurred shortly after Jackson's separation from his wife, Jodie Turner-Smith, who filed for divorce in early October. A source informed People magazine, “They are on very different paths in life. It turned into an unhealthy marriage that made her unhappy.”

Nyong'o was also undergoing a transition in her personal life around the same time, as she announced her split from Selema Masekela in October. She revealed to NET-A-PORTER’s digital title PORTER, “I was living in a lot of pain and heartbreak. I looked at the environment of my social media and thought I don’t want to be a part of this illusion that everything is always coming up roses. Surely there is a lesson for me to learn in this, and I just want to be real about it."

In December, Jackson and Nyong'o appeared to solidify their romantic relationship when they were photographed holding hands while exploring Joshua Tree, California.

Lupita also revealed to Net-A-Porter in February that she’s not going to publicly talk about her love life anymore, adding, “That was very, very sage of me. I’m going back to those days, by the way. Our purpose in life is to love. And so you have to get back in it.”

Jackson has a child named Juno Rose Diana with Turner-Smith.

