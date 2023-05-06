Are Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber pregnant? Reports suggest so

Well, is this the reason why Hailey and the Peaches singer were missing from the public eye by not attending this year’s Met Gala? The couple, who have been in the limelight ever since the start of this year, made the audience put their relationship on trial. By questioning if they are still in love or planning to fall apart.

And maybe to seal the damage, the only thing that could be fixed between the two would be starting a new chapter of their lives, as this year has not been good for Hailey, which she even expressed on her Instagram post, making a statement on how her mental health has been affected by ongoing hate and dispute.

Rumors on TikTok suggest Hailey Bieber is pregnant?

As per rumors, Hailey and Justin Bieber are expecting and can be titled "soon-to-be" parents.

Hailey and Justin Bieber are supposedly celebrating their pregnancy in the Bahamas right now aboard a yacht near Bakers Bay, according to a TikTok user.

The couple shares a unique connection to the Bahamas because it is said that this is where they got engaged.

The model and her spouse haven't verified anything, so as of right now, this remains a rumor until it gets confirmed by an authoritative source.

Though the TikToker possesses "proof" of the couple celebrating the news near Bakers Bay, until it's confirmed, it can't get a seal of truth on true rumors.

Although fans would jump with excitement to know that their favorite couple will be stepping into a new chapter of life by putting an end to every fake allegation about their relationship.

