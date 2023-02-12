Are Justin Bieber, Kodak Black being sued? Artists face lawsuit over shooting at Super Bowl LVI after-party

Justin Bieber and Kodak Black are reportedly being sued by victims of a shooting that occurred during a Super Bowl LVI weekend last year. The shooting happened during an after-party following Bieber’s concert. According to a recent report by TMZ, two victims of the shooting named Mark Schaefer and Adam Rahman are the ones dragging the pop stars to court. Schaefer and Rahman have reportedly claimed in the lawsuit that they were ‘shot and severely injured’ at the shooting that happened in February 2022. The incident took place outside the Nice Guy in Los Angeles. Three people, including Kodak Black were injured in the shooting.

Justin Bieber, Kodak Black, and others sued by victims of Super Bowl LVI after-party shooting Apart from Justin Bieber and Kodak Black, the victims are also suing The Nice Guy, The Hwood Group, and Revolve Group, along with the City of Los Angeles, the City of West Hollywood, and Los Angeles County for damages. Mark Schaefer and Adam Rahman are being repped by Gloria Allred. Kodak Black’s representatives claim that the rapper was trying to help a friend who was attacked by unidentified assailants while exiting the after-party, before shots were fired. According to the documents obtained by TMZ, the victims have placed the blame of the shooting on Kodak’s shoulders. They claim that the rapper was trying to aggravate the situation and cause harm. The alleged victims have claimed that the security at the venue was extremely poor and that the security guards hired could not do their jobs properly. So, Mark and Adam believe that the guards, venue, performers, and promoters of the event should bear responsibility and blame for the incident as well.

Kodak Black’s representative responds to lawsuit over Super Bowl LVI shooting Kodak’s attorney Bradford Cohen was quoted telling TMZ that the lawsuit is ‘the most poorly drafted complaint’ he has come across in his 26 years of experience. He shared that he expects Kodak to be dismissed from this lawsuit pretty soon. Brandon Cohen further added, “There is zero specificity in the complaint and Ms. Allred groups the defendants all together instead of making specific allegations against each. It's law school 101. I am embarrassed for Ms. Allred that she actually signed her name to that complaint." While TMZ reached out to Justin Bieber, The Nice Guy, and HWood Group’s reps, they have not responded about the lawsuit yet.

