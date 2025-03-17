Are Justin Theroux and Nicole Brydon Married? Find Here as Reports Hint of an Intimate Wedding Ceremony

Justin Theroux and Nicole Brydon are married. The couple first sparked romance rumors in February 2023, and a couple of years later, they tied the knot in an intimate ceremony.

In the first pictures released by TMZ, the duo was seen dancing on the beach, where the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice star donned a black tuxedo, and the actress looked like a vision in white in a flowy dress with an open back.

The pair marked their first public appearance in February 2023, when they attended a Netflix event together. The same year they were snapped sharing a kiss while on a date.

They made their red carpet debut at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, where Brydon and Theroux coordinated their outfits. The Gilded actress also showed off her engagement ring during the Venice Film Festival in August 2024.

The Mulholland Drive star proposed to the actress in Italy with a ring that featured a four-carat emerald-cut diamond. The ring also included the birthstones of both Theroux and Brydon Bloom.

Throughout their dating period, Theroux has managed to keep his relationship with Brydon out of the spotlight. However, he did mention a few details about his dating life in conversation with Esquire. The actor stated, "I want all of my relationships to exist within the four walls of whatever room we're in.”

He further added, "Having been in a public relationship, it’s much more fun not being in a public relationship."

Advertisement

The actor also shared about his relationship with Bloom during his appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show. Theroux recalled his first meeting with the actress. The American Psycho actor revealed, "The first impression was wow.”

Meanwhile, Justin Theroux was previously married to the Friends actress Jennifer Aniston in 2015.