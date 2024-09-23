Are Kaley Cuoco And Tom Pelphrey Expecting a Second Baby Before Their Wedding? Big Bang Theory Actress Reveals

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are taking their relationship on their terms! The couple, engaged since August, don't seem to be in a hurry to tie the knot and might even consider adding another baby before planning their wedding.

At the Rock4EB event on September 21, the actress and flight attendant shared that the duo hasn’t started planning their wedding yet, joking that they’re “going way out of order.” She’s enjoying life as a fiancée and focusing on their busy family, which includes their 1-year-old daughter, Matilda, and four dogs.

She and Pelphrey first connected in April 2022, thanks to a mutual manager, and Cuoco felt an instant spark when they met at the Ozark premiere.

One of the most loving and sought-after couples, Kaley and Cuoco have been together for quite some time. They even welcomed their first child, daughter, Matilda, in March 2023. They often share photos and glimpses of their baby girl on their IG feed.

Furthermore, reflecting on the joy of parenthood, Cuoco joked about her constant questions about having a second baby, wishing people would let her enjoy the moment.

Coming to her pretty little daughter, the actress said she keeps both parents busy. “She is running around. She is screaming. She eats everything. She loves being outside; she loves her dad,” she added.

She also revealed that Matilda also possesses a few boyish traits and loves airplanes, monster trucks, and helicopters, alongside an ardent love for horses.

Cuoco announced her engagement to Pelphrey on Instagram Stories on August 15. She shared a selfie of the couple with her hand raised to show off her new ring. "Amazing weekend,” she wrote on the picture.

Cuoco was previously married to tennis player Ryan Sweeting from 2013 to 2016. After their divorce, she was in a few notable relationships before finding love in Ozark actor Tom Pelphrey.

Meanwhile, Kaley Cuoco has also been a fixture on the small and silver screen for over a decade and has proven to be one of Hollywood’s most sought-after stars of all time.

