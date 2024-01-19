Are Kanye West's New Titanium Dentures Permanent? A Source Reveals It's Called 'Experimental Dentistry'

Kanye West has removed his natural teeth and replaced them with titanium dentures resembling those worn by Jaws, the infamous villain from two James Bond movies. The 46-year-old rapper, who is facing a lawsuit for allegedly assaulting a fan who asked for his autograph in 2022, showed off his new metallic grin in an Instagram post, where he compared himself to the iconic character from The Spy Who Loved Me and Moonraker. A source exclusively told Page Six on Thursday that they are fixed and permanent.

Kanye West replaced his teeth with Titanium Dentures

On Wednesday 17 January, Kanye West took to his Instagram to show off his metal implants, comparing himself to the James Bond villain Jaws who had similar metal teeth. According to the Daily Mail, Ye’s teeth were fully removed and replaced with custom-made titanium dentures by the self-proclaimed Father of Diamond Dentistry Dr. Thomas Connelly, and cosmetic dentist Naoki Hayashi.

However, Dr. Connelly has denied that West’s natural teeth had been removed. He said, "He did not have his teeth removed. He still has a full dentition. Healthy and happy." He continued, "Ye was a pleasure to work with every step of the process. His vision for designing unique art transcends the dental progression. The marriage of his Vision with dental science has created a new look that is epic!"

But it has not gone down well with his fans. They took to social media to troll the rapper for his unconventional dental work. One of his fans wrote on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, "He is still an idiot, more money than brains!!! Get Help Man!" Another wrote, "No way Kanye West went through with that. Looks like he wrapped his teeth with a gum wrapper."

This is not the first time that Ye has designed his tooth. Appearing in an episode of The Ellen Degeneres Show in 2010, he said that he had his bottom teeth taken out and replaced with diamonds. He said, "I just thought that diamonds were cooler. … It’s certain stuff that rock stars are supposed to do." Kanye West later told Vanity Fair that he removed his teeth instead of opting for a grill because he "didn’t feel like having to take them out all the time."

Are Kanye West's Titanium Dentures permanent?

Kanye West's new whopping $850,000 implants known as fixed prosthodontics are a type of experimental dentistry that were designed entirely by the rapper. “They are, as the name suggests, fixed and permanent,” a source exclusively told Page Six Thursday.

“This goes way beyond veneers or grills. And his particular implant is quite unlike anything that has been done before,” the source continued. The insider also said that Ye worked alongside the self-proclaimed Father of Diamond Dentistry, Dr. Thomas Connelly, to manufacture and fit the dentures, which also included palladium and platinum materials.

“All that said … his teeth weren’t removed,” the source added.

