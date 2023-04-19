Are Kate and Prince William relieved about Meghan not attending the coronation? Royal expert reveals

Prince Harry has decided to attend his father, King Charles’ coronation ceremony on May 6. Even if Charles has decided to make amends with Harry after “peace talks” and positive conversations, the other Royals don’t seem too keen on doing the same.

Tension between Harry and the royal family members

A source has reported that the relations between Prince Harry and the rest of the royal family members are still very tense, and all of them aren’t thrilled about his visit to the U.K. A Buckingham Palace spokesperson made an announcement earlier this month stating that Harry will be attending the King’s coronation alone, and his wife Meghan Markle will be staying back in California with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Even though King Charles has expressed how he wished his grandchildren and Meghan was in attendance, the other royals are quite relieved that is not the case. A source reported, “Relationships between Harry and Meghan and the family are still very tense,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. “The family will be cordial because the King wants his son at his Coronation, but there will be no meaningful conversation as there’s still a lack of trust given the revelations in his book and the Sussexes Netflix documentary and the allegations in the Oprah interview.”

Many royal family members were surprised that Meghan decided to stay back; the source reported, “There were still several members of the family who expressed surprise she had decided to stay home.”

ALSO READ: Is Meghan Markle planning to throw a birthday party for Archie amid Coronation tension?

William and Kate are relieved Meghan won’t be attending

A royal expert has revealed that William and Kate are relieved that Meghan is staying back and not attending the ceremony. Eloise Park stated, “I think there’s bound to be some relief from William and Kate that Meghan won’t be attending the coronation simply because less emphasis is going to be on them, who’s looking where, who’s lip reading, what’s going on between them.

There’s such a fever of interest in these relationships and the truth is we’re never going to see a Real Housewives moment between these women. Everything is going to be kept firmly under wraps and I think for Kate, the fact that Meghan isn’t attending, helps her keep it that way.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Is King Charles trying to reconcile with Prince Harry after ‘peace talks’?