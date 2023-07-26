Are Kate Middleton and Prince William risking a ‘serious blowback’ on monarchy with fewer engagements?

After the death of Queen Elizabeth II last year, Prince William and Kate Middleton were officially named the Prince and Princess of Wales. The new titles certainly come with greater responsibility, especially after King Charles III's coronation in May 2023.

A recent report discusses the reducing number of engagements undertaken by Prince William and Kate Middleton along with how it will affect the monarchy. Here is everything to know about it.

Kate Middleton and Prince William

The workload undertaken by Prince William and Kate Middleton has been questioned after the new statistics. Gert's Royal Website published new figures which show that this year Kate Middleton has only undertaken 45 solo engagements and 40 joint ones with Prince Williams.

Royal expert Daniela Elser wrote, “Last year, Monarchy Inc undertook 30 percent fewer engagements than pre-pandemic, the fewest notched up in one year since 1983. (Not counting, of course, the Covid and lockdown years). So precisely when are William and Kate going to step up?”

Elser further added, “The impression they are giving at the moment is that while they focus on their big-picture projects – Earthshot, Early Years etc – they are less than willing to take on the sort of dullsville outings that have been the meat and three veg of royal life since George V was in short pants.”

While talking about the vast difference in number of patronages taken on by Prince William and King Charles III, Daniela Elser wrote, “Buckingham Palace surely can’t purge hundreds and hundreds of organizations from their patronage books without suffering from serious blowback?”

The royal expert’s comment about monarchy on the road to face ‘serious blowback’ comes after new figures published by Gert's Royal Website shows that this year Kate Middleton is on track to complete about 120 engagements, similar to 2019 numbers. Even Prince William has only taken on 94 engagements this year.

