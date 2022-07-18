Are Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker back together? Model's new post sparks reconciliation rumours

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker seemed to hint at a reunion as they posed together in The Kardashians' star's new post on Instagram. The duo recently attended the wedding of Michael D. Ratner, founder of OBB Media, and Lauren Rothberg in Napa, California. Kendall dropped a photo after getting decked up for the ceremony and her new post seemed to showcase Booker posing with her.

The duo was also spotted in videos from the wedding that have made it to social media. Among other attendees at the wedding also included the likes of NBA star Blake Griffin, manager Scooter Braun, The Hills alums Frankie Delgado and Jen Delgado. In the photos shared by Kendall, the model was seen wearing a green Dries van Noten gown.

In the photo, Kendall didn't reveal the face of the man standing behind her with his hand on her waist but it was later revealed in the photos and videos from the wedding that it was Booker. The news of the couple's split recently hit the stands. The couple reportedly parted ways after two years of dating since they felt like they weren't on the same page.

Check out Kendall Jenner's post here:

Following the news of their split, Kendall and Devin were also clicked hanging out together in Malibu. The duo did not officially confirm their split. As for Jenner's reality show, The Kardashians, the model's boyfriend did not make an appearance nor was he mentioned in the first season. With the second season of the show arriving soon, it's yet to be confirmed if Booker and her rumoured breakup will be mentioned.

