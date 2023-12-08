Are Kevin Costner and Jewel dating? Exploring their alleged relationship after their sighting together amid the actor's divorce

In a surprising turn of events, freshly divorced Kevin Costner and Jewel find themselves at the center of swirling romance rumors, raising eyebrows after being spotted together in cozy snapshots obtained by TMZ . The Yellowstone star, 68, and the renowned singer, 49, were captured during a week-long sojourn in the British Virgin Islands as part of a tennis fundraiser for Jewel's Inspiring Children Foundation. The images, showcasing Costner wrapping his arms around Jewel, have ignited speculation about a potential relationship, with insiders noting a palpable chemistry between the two stars as Costner moves on from his hefty divorce with Christine Baumgartner.

Kevin Costner grabs public attention from his alleged romance with Jewel

Costner and Jewel's recent rendezvous in the British Virgin Islands has sparked speculation about a blossoming romance. TMZ's revealing pictures depict an intimate moment as Costner embraces Jewel during a tennis fundraiser for her foundation. A source confirmed the blossoming romance between the two stars, stating, “There was definitely something going on. They were flirty. And when they were together, it was like they both just lit up. You could tell they were trying to be discreet, but anybody who saw them could tell something was going on.”

Jewel thanked Costner for mentoring children during the event, expressing her gratitude she shared on her Instagram, “It’s an incredible time and one I use to relax, rest and play w my son! @kevincostnermodernwest was kind enough to mentor our kids this year.”. The singer's post further fueled the rumor mill, making netizens curious about her true relationship with the Yellowstone star.

Kevin Costner's Divorce Settlement with Christine Baumgartner

Amidst these rumored romantic ties, Kevin Costner has also been navigating the complexities of his divorce from Christine Baumgartner. Costner and his ex-wife, Baumgartner, reached an amicable settlement after a lengthy legal battle over child support and property matters. The couple, married since 2004 and parents to three children, decided to part ways in May this year when Baumgartner filed for divorce. A joint statement released via the former couple, as retrieved via Entertainment Weekly , stated, “Kevin and Christine Costner have come to an amicable and mutually agreed upon resolution of all issues pertaining to their divorce proceedings.”

Jewel, a Grammy winner, has had her share of marital experiences. Previously married to pro cowboy Ty Murray, the couple tied the knot in 2008 but their marriage ended in 2014. As Jewel potentially navigates new romantic waters with Kevin Costner, their relationship continues to grab both the public and media’s attention alike.

