Are Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson back together after breaking up two months ago?

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's on and off romance seems to be on again as per reports. According to InTouch Weekly, the couple has rekindled their romance after breaking up two months ago following Tristan's cheating scandal. Reports claim Thompson has promised to do better this time and Khloe is hopeful for them to become a family again.

As per sources of InTouch Weekly, the couple is back together after breaking for the second time in June 2021 after their prior 2019 split. While the pandemic had brought them closer again, Khloe and Tristan parted ways in June owing to new cheating allegations against Thompson. Although despite the trust issues, a source has informed InTouch that Khloe is giving Thompson another chance.

Revealing details about their apparent rekindled romance, a source told InTouch, "It may not be the most ideal situation because of her trust issues, but she’s desperate to make it work and he’s once again promised to do better. Khloé wants Tristan in True’s life and she’s still holding out hope for that second child. They are far from over."

Recently, Tristan had taken to Instagram to share a post which hinted at "growing" as a person as he wrote, "Some people will judge you for changing. Some people will celebrate you for growing. Choose your circle wisely." Many fans found this to be a hint about Kardashian giving the Sacramento Kings player another chance.

Thompson also recently transferred from the Boston Celtics to the Sacramento Kings and will now be playing in California, which also happens to be closer to Kardashian and their 3-year-old daughter True.

